ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE:MT opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

