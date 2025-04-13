Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOSL opened at $0.97 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

