Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1,075.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,898 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

