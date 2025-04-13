Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,157,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 140,605 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 895,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 640,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,907,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

NAMS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. This represents a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

