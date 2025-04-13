Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 3,713 PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PNRG opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.28. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $243.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,286.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,264,069.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $54,086,338.80. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,256,751 in the last 90 days. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.