Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $756,000 Holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 9,161.3% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,499,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 809.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.41. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

