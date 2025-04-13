Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $476,000 in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $484.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $319,146.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,255.50. This represents a 18.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $1,012,271.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,520.32. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,426. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.