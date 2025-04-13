Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $770,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $27,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,328.54. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock valued at $775,682. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSTL. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.70 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.