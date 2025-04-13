Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

