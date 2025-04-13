Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $828,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVC opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.