Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $840,000 Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:PAX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

