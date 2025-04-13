Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $877,000 Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 987,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 184,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 272,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

MFIN stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

