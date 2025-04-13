Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $158,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,731.16. This represents a 15.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $92,035.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,415.84. This represents a 17.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $380,669 over the last 90 days. 29.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.



