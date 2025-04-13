ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.05 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,744. The trade was a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,978.66. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.