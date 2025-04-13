Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – April 10th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, ServiceNow, Accenture, Arista Networks, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, implement, or leverage AI technologies in various sectors. These companies range from those focused on cutting-edge AI research and development to those integrating AI tools into their business models, often appealing to investors seeking growth driven by technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,365,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,115. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $56.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $769.61. The company had a trading volume of 701,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,155. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $16.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.94. 1,548,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.78.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 4,957,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $73.02 on Thursday, hitting $488.82. 479,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,922. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.29 and its 200 day moving average is $674.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

