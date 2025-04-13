AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

RCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,607.41. The trade was a 27.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 126.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 688.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

