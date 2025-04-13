Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,158,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,879 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

