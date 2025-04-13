B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.51. 2,373,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,864,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.
B2Gold Trading Up 4.7 %
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
