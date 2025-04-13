Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:BALY opened at $15.40 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $580.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Bally's

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

