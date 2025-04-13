Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Citigroup, Mastercard, and Walt Disney are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of companies that operate in the banking industry, offering services such as deposits, loans, and various financial products. They are publicly traded and serve as barometers for economic health, reflecting trends in interest rates, credit demand, and overall financial stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $26.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.59. 50,208,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,739,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.62. 6,706,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,637,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $622.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 33,494,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,916,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,306. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 10,037,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,360,863. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded down $23.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $492.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,470. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

See Also