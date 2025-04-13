Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.78 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $424.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

