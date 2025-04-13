Barclays Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $92.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

AIG stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in American International Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 327,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 106,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

