Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Price

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRBG. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 409,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 173,995 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 704.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 665,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 582,712 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

