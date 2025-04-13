Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Berry Global Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

