Best Cannabis Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Innovative Industrial Properties, Femto Technologies, Tilray, Turning Point Brands, and Gibraltar Industries are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products, including both medical and recreational marijuana. These stocks are part of a rapidly evolving industry that is heavily influenced by regulatory changes and market trends, making them both high-risk and potentially high-reward investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,821,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 375,629,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,624. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

Shares of Femto Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,657,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,772. Femto Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 8,880,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,523,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 60,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,323. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 63,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

