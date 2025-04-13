Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Today – April 10th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, GoPro, Backblaze, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that provide cloud-based data storage solutions, including infrastructure and services that allow individuals and businesses to store and manage data remotely. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growing demand for secure, scalable digital storage and larger trends in the cloud computing and digital transformation markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 967,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.34. 82,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. 105,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,505. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Shares of Tuya stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 963,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GPRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,169. GoPro has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Backblaze stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Backblaze has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

SFWL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 8,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Shengfeng Development has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

