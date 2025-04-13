Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – April 10th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and WNS are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide goods and services focused on recreation, entertainment, and travel, such as theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and sports facilities. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer spending behaviors and economic cycles, reflecting changes in discretionary income and travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $6.30 on Thursday, hitting $122.15. 4,513,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 5,362,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,059. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 3,283,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. 3,382,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,863. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 1,150,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,342. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $71.17.

