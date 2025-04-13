Best Medical Stocks To Research – April 10th

UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They represent investments in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical products and services, often influenced by regulatory changes, technological advancements, and public health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $593.78. 5,067,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,347. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $543.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.86 and a 200 day moving average of $541.73.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,136,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $715.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $47.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.07. 1,919,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $840.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

