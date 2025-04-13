BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 16.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.34 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $419.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

