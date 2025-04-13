BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackSky Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $242.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

