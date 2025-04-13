Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,487 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 806,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,264.81. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,900. Corporate insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BLND opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $793.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Blend Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

