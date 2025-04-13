Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.73. 310,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,214,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,772,276. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

