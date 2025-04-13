Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,212 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

