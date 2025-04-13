Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

