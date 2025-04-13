CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE:KMX opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a 12-month low of $63.23 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,612,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

