Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.