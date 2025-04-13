Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

