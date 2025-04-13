Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $138,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 71,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Global Medical REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

GMRE stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.43 million, a PE ratio of -348.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

