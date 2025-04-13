Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $320.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

