Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $793.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

