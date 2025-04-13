Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative net margin of 122.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.