Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 214.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

