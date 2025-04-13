Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

