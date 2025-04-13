Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.