DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DNOW by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 10.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in DNOW by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DNOW by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

DNOW Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.37 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DNOW Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

