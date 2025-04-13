Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $61.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

