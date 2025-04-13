DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

