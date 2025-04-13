Easterly Government Properties’ (DEA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their neutral rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties are going to reverse split on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

