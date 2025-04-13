Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $65,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 312,238 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and sold 21,178,742 shares worth $582,769,150. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

