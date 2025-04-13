Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

